Taste of Orchard Park makes a tasty return

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — People in Orchard Park got to grab a bite from dozens of local businesses Thursday night. The chamber of commerce held the 16th annual “Taste of Orchard Park.”

Organizers say they’re happy to be back after COVID-19 canceled celebrations last year. And while things were slightly smaller, nearly 70-venders local to Orchard Park were still on hand this year.

“We try to keep everything as local as possible as the chamber. But were thrill at all the restaurants could come out and they were willing to support especially in a tough year when its hard to get employees, hard to keep food costs down with the COVID and stuff. Were fortunate they came out this year,” said Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce President David Even.

The Taste was a one-night-only event, part of Orchard Park’s Quaker Days.