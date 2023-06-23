ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Orchard Park police are letting people know that there will be a “test blast” involving the Buffalo Bills stadium project on Friday afternoon.

According to police, it will take place sometime between Noon and 12:15 p.m.

Traffic in the area on Abbott Road will be diverted.

Buffalo Bills Stadium

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.