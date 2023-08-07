ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Texas man was charged with the rape of his Orchard Park girlfriend’s juvenile daughter, the Orchard Park Police Department announced.

The female victim was under the age of 13 when the alleged abuse began. Police said James Q. Carollo, 28, was the mother’s live-in boyfriend during this period.

Police said that in December 2022, the victim and her mother reported that Carollo allegedly began having sexual intercourse with the juvenile female in 2019, when she was around 12 years old at the time.

The alleged crimes took place at their Orchard Park residence.

The victim told police that the abuse would allegedly take place when her mother left for extended periods. It is also alleged that Carollo told the victim that he would hurt family members if she ever told anyone.

The alleged abuse ended in late 2022 when Carollo left the family and moved back to his former Texas residence, according to police.

Orchard Park police conducted an interview with Carollo in May of this year, during which authorities said the suspect admitted to having sexual intercourse with the victim.

Carollo, of Crosby, Texas, was charged with:

Two counts of first-degree rape

One count of first-degree sexual abuse

Six counts of second-degree criminal sexual act

One count of second-degree strangulation

One count of endangering the welfare of a child

On Aug. 1, police detectives transported Carollo from Houston, Texas to the Orchard Park Police Department where he was processed on the above charges. He was remanded to the Erie County Holding Center with no bond.

Orchard Park police were assisted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Texas during the investigation.