The Casino at Chestnut Ridge Park will look like a winter wonderland for Santa Land

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Casino at Chestnut Ridge Park will look like a winter wonderland this weekend.

Santa Land is a decades-long tradition for Erie County and the Orchard Park community.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, you can find hayrides, arts and crafts, marshmallow roasting, woodcutting, and more.

Of course, Santa Claus will be there as well.

“You meet here, and get on a hayride to Santa’s workshop, further up in the park, and you get the opportunity to meet the big guy himself. All the kids I know love it! Occasionally we have a child who’s a little afraid, but Santa knows how to handle it… right Santa? (jingle bells from Santa) Yeah, Santa knows what he’s doing,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said.

You can also drop off a new, unwrapped toy for the Toys for Tots campaign at Santa Land.