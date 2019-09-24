The last time the Bills were 3-0…

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With the Buffalo Bills on fire this year, do you remember the last time they had a 3-0 start to the season?

We’re looking back to 2011 — the last time the Bills were still undefeated at this point in the season.

Lil Wayne’s “The Carter IV” was the top-selling album. Apple was getting ready to release the iPhone 4S and Siri was making her debut.

The average price for a gallon of gas was nearly a dollar more expensive than it is today, at $3.52.

And the viral trend at the time? Planking.