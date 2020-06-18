“The Stadium Tour” featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue rescheduled for August 2021

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–Following the news of the highly-anticipated Billy Joel concert at New Era Field being rescheduled, fans will have to wait a year for another big stadium concert.
New Era Field also announced today “The Stadium Tour” featuring Def Leppard, Motley Crue, Poison, and Joan Jett will now take place on August 12, 2021.
The concert was originally set for August 13.
Tickets already purchased will be honored for the new date, and if you’re not able to make it, you can request a refund.
