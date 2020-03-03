Tops closing Orchard Fresh store in Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tops says it is closing its Orchard Fresh store on N. Buffalo St. in Orchard Park.

“The decision was not made lightly and is in no way a reflection of the performance or dedication of our associates at this location,” Tops stated in a news release.

The closure coincides with Tops’ changes in their main grocery stores. The chain says that after opening the concept in 2013, various programs and initiatives that were developed at Orchard Fresh are now being incorporated into remodeled Tops locations.

Just one week ago, Tops revealed the changes made to the store at 9660 Transit Rd. in East Amherst. The $3 million renovations included energy efficient equipment and new decor.

The East Amherst store was the eighth market in the chain to undergo major restorations over the past year. More Tops stores will undergo changes in the future.

Employees impacted by the closure of Orchard Fresh will be offered positions in other areas of the company. Tops expects to have Orchard Fresh closed to the public no later than April 4.

Any catering, cake or entertainment operations will continue until the orders are honored and filled.