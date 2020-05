ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–The latest ribbon-cutting at a Tops Friendly Markets store didn’t have the crowd that others have in the past.

Tops revealed the new look of its Orchard Park store virtually.

Features include improved lighting, expanded carryout cafe, and a new coffee bar.

The Southwestern Boulevard Tops is the ninth one in the chain to be renovated just in the past year.