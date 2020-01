ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)–New yorkers are gearing up for the 40th Empire State Winter Games.

The torch made stops in Orchard Park and Gowanda today.

The games bring together athletes from across New York and beyond to compete in more than 30 winter sports events including skating, skiing, and hockey.

The games wrap up Sunday in the Adirondacks.

More than 2,100 athletes were part of last year’s games. Organizers expect more athletes this time around.