Traffic changes for Sunday’s Bills game announced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has announced this Sunday’s traffic pattern changes for when the Bills battle the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.
  • The road will remain closed until after the game.
  • Lots 2, 3, Camper lot and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • After the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots will open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

