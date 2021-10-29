Traffic changes for Sunday’s Bills game announced

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Gowanda Officer-in-Charge Dennis Feldmann said under oath last month that he never formally investigated allegations against two of his officers of an illegal search and seizure because “I believe that the arrest was legal” and “I believe the search was legal.”

But Feldmann, who has 36 years of law enforcement experience, indicated that he would have handled the complaint differently if he had known about all the discrepancies his officers wrote in the search warrant affidavit and police report for the July 20, 2018, marijuana bust at David Yezek’s home.