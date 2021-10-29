Traffic changes for Sunday’s Bills game announced

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has announced this Sunday’s traffic pattern changes for when the Bills battle the Dolphins at Highmark Stadium.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8 a.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game.
- Lots 2, 3, Camper lot and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a.
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Route 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots will open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.