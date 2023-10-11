ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Headed to the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Giants game? The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic plans for the game on Sunday night.
The sheriff encourages guests to review Highmark Stadium maps for parking lots and familiarize themselves with the list of prohibited items at the stadium. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road, in front of stadium, will close to all north and southbound traffic at 3:20 p.m. and remain closed till after the game
- Lots 2-preferred, 2-ADA, and 3 will be accessible from Route 20A
- Lot 6-Preferred and Lot 6-ADA are accessible from Route 20
Route 20A (Big Tree Road)
- Route 20A, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two lanes, one-way traffic headed eastbound away from the stadium prior to the game’s conclusion
- Any vehicles parked west of Fieldhouse Drive must travel westbound
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 4:20 p.m.
- Lots 1, 2-Preferred, 2-ADA, 3, 4, 6-Preferred, 6-ADA and 7 will be open to fans
- The Bus and Limo Lot is moved to the stadium’s northside along Route 20
- Drivers are asked to not park on the shoulder of the roadway for pedestrian safety
For more information on Highmark Stadium and parking, click here.
Intoxicated and unmanageable guests will not be permitted entry into the stadium, per the Erie County Sheriff.
