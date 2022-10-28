ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills return to action off their bye week with a Sunday Night Football tilt against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

It marks Buffalo’s first home Sunday Night Football game with fans packing the stands since 2007, with kickoff slated for roughly 8:20 p.m. With that in mind, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office provided the following information on traffic and parking:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.;

The section of the road will remain closed until after the game;

Lots 2, 3, and the Camper and the Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a;

Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

All stadium lots open at 4:20 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia implored all fans attending to review Highmark Stadium’s maps to locate for the best lot and gate for them. That info can be found here.