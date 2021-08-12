Traffic patterns announced by Erie County Sheriff ahead of Billy Joel concert

The National Anthem is played at New Era Stadium before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers headed to the Billy Joel concert on Saturday can expect delays around Highmark Stadium from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced traffic patterns for this weekend’s show. Officials say those visiting the Erie County Fair or not attending the concert should avoid the area.

Below is a list of the traffic patterns and other information given out by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office in regards to the Billy Joel concert:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.

Lots 2 and 3 are accessible from Rte. 20a

The road will remain closed until after the concert

Fair visitors are advised to find alternate routes

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Route 20a will not be closed to westbound traffic after the concert. However, westbound drivers should expect delays following the event

Stadium Parking Lots