Traffic patterns, road closure for Bills home game on Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Sheriff Timothy Howard shared traffic patterns and road closures for this week’s Bills home game.
The Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to avoid the below areas and find alternate routes if they are not going to the game.
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 8:00 a.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the game
- Lots 2, 3, Camper lot, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- After the game, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Dr. can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 9 a.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.