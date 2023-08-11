ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Headed to the Buffalo Bills v. Indianapolis Colts preseason game? The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic plans for Saturday.

The sheriff recommends all guests review maps of Highmark Stadium to locate parking lots and gates to enter. Drivers are reminded that there will be an increase in traffic volume around the stadium due to the Erie County Fair.

Abbott Road

Abbott Road, in front of the stadium, will be closed to north and southbound traffic beginning at 8 a.m. and remained closed until after the game

Lot 2-preferred is accessible from Bills’ Drive and Route 20a

Lot 2-ADA is accessible from Abbott Road north of Route 20a

Lot 6-preferred is accessible from Route 20

Lot 6-ADA is accessible from Route 20 and Abbott Road, south of Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Route 20a, before the conclusion of the game, from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound

Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound

Stadium Lots

Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-preferred, 2-ADA, 6-ADA, and 7

The Bus and Limo Lots is moved to the stadium’s north side along Route 20

All stadium lots (other than Lot 3) open at 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked to not park on the shoulder of roadways for pedestrian safety