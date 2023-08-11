ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Headed to the Buffalo Bills v. Indianapolis Colts preseason game? The Erie County Sheriff announced updated traffic plans for Saturday.
The sheriff recommends all guests review maps of Highmark Stadium to locate parking lots and gates to enter. Drivers are reminded that there will be an increase in traffic volume around the stadium due to the Erie County Fair.
Abbott Road
- Abbott Road, in front of the stadium, will be closed to north and southbound traffic beginning at 8 a.m. and remained closed until after the game
- Lot 2-preferred is accessible from Bills’ Drive and Route 20a
- Lot 2-ADA is accessible from Abbott Road north of Route 20a
- Lot 6-preferred is accessible from Route 20
- Lot 6-ADA is accessible from Route 20 and Abbott Road, south of Route 20
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Route 20a, before the conclusion of the game, from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound
- Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound
Stadium Lots
- Lots open to fans will be 1, 2-preferred, 2-ADA, 6-ADA, and 7
- The Bus and Limo Lots is moved to the stadium’s north side along Route 20
- All stadium lots (other than Lot 3) open at 9 a.m.
- Drivers are asked to not park on the shoulder of roadways for pedestrian safety
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.