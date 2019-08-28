Traffic reminders and info for Thursday’s Bills preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public that game day traffic patterns will be in effect for Thursday’s Bills preseason game against the Vikings.
Officials are urging drivers to allow for extra time to arrive at the stadium due to the new traffic patterns on the Thruway between the 400 and 219, as well as the Skyway.
Travelers should expect delays due to construction, lane closures, and shifts along routes.
Here’s a timeline of what drivers in the area can expect tonight:
- 1:45 p.m. – Abbott Road closes to vehicle traffic between the entrance to Lot 4 (north end of the closure) and Lot 2 (south end of the closure). All through traffic will be diverted at that time.
- 3:00 p.m. – New Era Field Parking lots open. Deputies will be focusing on eliminating excessive consumption of alcohol and individuals possessing glass bottles. Also, fans and tailgaters are reminded that the Fan Code of Conduct, which promotes responsible tailgating, extends to the parking lots, and that individuals need a game ticket to be in the parking lot. Any games or activities that impeded traffic flow will not be permitted.
- 5:30 p.m. – Stadium gates open; check the prohibited items here: https://www.buffalobills.com/stadium/gate-entry-and-permitted-items
- 9:30 p.m. (or midway through the 4th quarter) – Route 20a (a.k.a. Big Tree Road) will be closed to westbound traffic from Abbott Road to the Route 219 overpass. All vehicles leaving the stadium and private lots along Rte. 20A must travel east