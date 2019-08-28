Traffic reminders and info for Thursday’s Bills preseason game

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public that game day traffic patterns will be in effect for Thursday’s Bills preseason game against the Vikings.

Officials are urging drivers to allow for extra time to arrive at the stadium due to the new traffic patterns on the Thruway between the 400 and 219, as well as the Skyway.

Travelers should expect delays due to construction, lane closures, and shifts along routes.

Here’s a timeline of what drivers in the area can expect tonight: