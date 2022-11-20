ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The travel ban in the Town and Village of Orchard Park will be lifted after midnight on Sunday, Orchard Park police announced.

The travel ban will be shifted to a travel advisory and the state of emergency for both the Town and Village will remain in effect until further notice. In addition, Route 219 will remain closed until further notice as the New York State DOT continues to work on clearing roads and ramps.

Orchard Park police said in a release that “travel is difficult in certain areas” and that “many pieces of large construction equipment are working 24 hours a day for the next several days” in order to clear the snow off roads in the area.

Orchard Park led all of western New York with 77 inches of snow dating back to the start of the snowstorm on Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service.