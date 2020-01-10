Two Orchard Park men killed in Pennsylvania helicopter crash

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WIVB) — Two Orchard Park men were killed in a helicopter crash in Pennsylvania Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in Silver Spring Township.

The helicopter, which was en route to Buffalo from Washington D.C., was being piloted by 58-year-old Mark Croce. Michael Capriotto, 63, was the passenger.

Mark Croce is the name of a longtime and well-known developer and helicopter pilot from Orchard Park. It is not clear if this is the same person, but we are working to learn more.

No one on the ground was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.