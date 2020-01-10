Breaking News
Two Orchard Park men killed in PA helicopter crash
Live Now
News 4 WakeUp!
Closings
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Two Orchard Park men killed in Pennsylvania helicopter crash

Orchard Park

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WIVB) — Two Orchard Park men were killed in a helicopter crash in Pennsylvania Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. in Silver Spring Township.

The helicopter, which was en route to Buffalo from Washington D.C., was being piloted by 58-year-old Mark Croce. Michael Capriotto, 63, was the passenger.

Mark Croce is the name of a longtime and well-known developer and helicopter pilot from Orchard Park. It is not clear if this is the same person, but we are working to learn more.

No one on the ground was injured.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss