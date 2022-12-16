ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced new traffic plans for Saturday’s Bills game against Miami.
Abbott Road:
- The section of Abbott in front of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic beginning at 3:15 p.m. and will remain closed until after the game
- Lots 2, 3, the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20
Route 20a (Big Tree Road):
- Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots:
- All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
The sheriff urges drivers and fans to prepare for winter weather conditions:
- Give yourself extra time to get in and out of the game
- Make sure you have a full tank of fuel
- Slow down
- Increase following distance
- Remove all snow and ice from vehicle
- Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game
- Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet
- Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions
