ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff announced new traffic plans for Saturday’s Bills game against Miami.

Abbott Road:

  • The section of Abbott in front of the stadium will be closed to north and southbound traffic beginning at 3:15 p.m. and will remain closed until after the game
  • Lots 2, 3, the Camper and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Route 20a
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20

Route 20a (Big Tree Road):

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the game, Route 20a, from Fieldhouse Drive, will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots:

  • All stadium lots open at 4:15 p.m. Drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

The sheriff urges drivers and fans to prepare for winter weather conditions:

  • Give yourself extra time to get in and out of the game
  • Make sure you have a full tank of fuel
  • Slow down
  • Increase following distance
  • Remove all snow and ice from vehicle
  • Wear weather-appropriate apparel for the game
  • Bring extra clothing to change into if the outer layer gets wet
  • Use common sense and be prepared for the conditions

