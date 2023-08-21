ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is teaming up with Atwal Eye Care once again to give free pairs of glasses to kids in Western New York.

This is the second annual event pairing Von’s Vision with Atwal. It follows a day in May when Atwal offered personalized screenings and exams to children. On Sunday, Miller will be among those gifting the glasses to more than 100 families from the Buffalo area.

“The mission of Von’s Vision is to provide low-income students with eye care and fashionable corrective eyewear they need to be their best in the classroom and in life,” the Von’s Vision website says.

Prior to Sunday’s event, a ceremony to reveal “Von’s Locker” will take place at Highmark Stadium’s Dunn Tire Club on Monday afternoon. The locker will remain at Atwal Eye Care’s Orchard Park location year-round.

“I’m very excited we’re opening our first Von’s Vision Locker in Buffalo at Atwal Eye

Care,” Miller said. “This locker wouldn’t be possible without the support from the Bills

Mafia and the Atwal team, so thank you all!”

In 2022, Von’s Vision celebrated its 10th anniversary.