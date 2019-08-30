WATCH: Adorable little boy cheers for Bills following Thursday night victory

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With a perfect preseason, this kid’s got the kind of enthusiasm our home team needs to rock the rest of the NFL.

Daeann Hoad shared a video of her grandson practicing his best Buffalo Bills chants, and leading other, older fans along in them.

With a binky in his mouth, his words were loud and spirited as fans celebrated the Bills’ 27-23 hometown victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

“Think it’s safe to say, this lil’ guy is going to grow up being a die-hard Bills fan,” Hoad said. “He was very excited about this win tonight!”

