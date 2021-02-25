Water main break causes closure of Windom Elementary School

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break is ending the day early over at Windom Elementary School in Orchard Park.

“The ECWA experienced a significant break to a 48-inch transmission main near its Sturgeon Point Water Treatment Plant in Evans at approximately 10:45a.m. this morning. Customers in Orchard Park and areas south could be without water in the coming hours. Customers in the areas of West Seneca, Lackawanna, and southern Cheektowaga will experience reduced water pressure. ECWA crews are on site, have isolated the break, and are beginning repairs to the transmission main. Updates will be continually provided as details emerge and new information is available.” Erie County Water Authority

Windom students should be picked up by their parent, guardian or emergency contact before 12:15 p.m. via Sheldon Rd. by Brompton.

If they’re not picked up by this time, they’ll be taken to either Orchard Park High School (4040 Baker Road) or Middle School (60 S. Lincoln Avenue).

Students in grades K-2 will be taken to the middle school and students in grades 3-5 will be taken to the high school.