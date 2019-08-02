Welcome the Bills back to New Era Field in ‘Return of the Blue and Red’ night practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Era Field is the setting of Friday night’s “Return of the Blue and Red” practice for the Bills, as they continue training camp in this return trip from Rochester.

It’s the team’s only training camp practice in Orchard Park, and tickets are required. They are free but on mobile devices only.

Visit any of these Buffalo-area locations to pick up a voucher, containing a unique offer code that is redeemable for up to four mobile tickets.

Tops Friendly Markets: 3980 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226

7-Eleven: 1100 Southwestern Boulevard, West Seneca, NY 14224

Crosby’s: 9440 Main Street, Clarence, NY 14031

Sunoco APlus: 8000 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Practice begins at 6:15 p.m. Friday.