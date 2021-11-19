West Herr turkey drive begins today with donations to 25 local charities

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — With over $100,000 worth of turkeys being distributed to 25 local organizations, employees at West Herr set out on a mission to give back to Western New York by kicking off their annual turkey drive today.

In addition to the turkey giveaway, they collected over 18,000 non-perishable items to feed the community and have also decided to give out five Josh Allen autographed footballs to winners who have contributed to the company’s canned good drive.

“It’s our small way of being generous back.” says president and CEO of West Herr Scott Bieler. “The community has been so generous to West Herr for 71 years and this is an opportunity for us to show that gratitude and try to make a difference for people on their Thanksgiving.”