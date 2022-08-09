ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of huge concerts are coming to Highmark Stadium this week. Here’s what you need to know about the roads before and after, courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:
Wednesday – Motley Crue, Def Leppard, et al
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1 p.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the concert.
- Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a.
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Shortly before the conclusion of the event, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.
- Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 2 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
Thursday – Metallica
Abbott Road
- The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.
- The road will remain closed until after the concert.
- Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a.
- Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.
Route 20a (Big Tree Road)
- Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.
Stadium Lots
- All stadium lots open at 4 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.
More information on Highmark Stadium, including parking, can be found here.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.