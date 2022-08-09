ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A couple of huge concerts are coming to Highmark Stadium this week. Here’s what you need to know about the roads before and after, courtesy of the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

Wednesday – Motley Crue, Def Leppard, et al

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 1 p.m.
  • The road will remain closed until after the concert.
  • Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a.
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the event, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound.
  • Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 2 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

Thursday – Metallica

Abbott Road

  • The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 3:00 p.m.
  • The road will remain closed until after the concert.
  • Lots 2, 3, and Bus & Limo lots are accessible from Rte. 20a.
  • Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Rte. 20.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

  • Shortly before the conclusion of the concert, Rte. 20a from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

Stadium Lots

  • All stadium lots open at 4 p.m., and drivers are asked not to park on the shoulder of the roadways for pedestrian safety.

More information on Highmark Stadium, including parking, can be found here.

