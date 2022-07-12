ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The next National Buffalo Wing Festival is happening at Highmark Stadium on Labor Day Weekend.
Specifically, that’s September 3 and 4. Admission this year is once again $20, and that includes parking. Kids younger than eight can get in for free.
This event was announced Tuesday morning. Food tickets can be purchased with cash at the event. They are $1.50 each. Drinks must be purchased via debit or credit cards.
According to its website, the event will start at Noon both days, ending at 9 p.m. on Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Latest Posts
- Ready to save? Here are the best deals of Prime Day 2022
- Score free fries from McDonald’s, Wendy’s for National French Fry Day
- Poll: Most Democrats say Biden shouldn’t run in 2024
- Pro-Bernie Sanders group launches campaign urging Biden not to run for reelection
- New NASA images: Webb Telescope shows star death, dancing galaxies
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.