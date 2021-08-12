Wing Festival format changes to all day event instead of timed sessions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Organizers tell News 4 the 20th anniversary of the National Buffalo Wing Festival will run as a general admission event as in previous years at Highmark Stadium.

That means it will veer away from individual three-hour sessions, and in addition to pre-sale, tickets will also be available at the gate on the days of the festival, according to organizers.

Attendees will also have access to free parking this year.

“The event will now be an all-day affair instead of the limited timed sessions, dedicated wing lovers can enjoy the festival at their own pace,” organizers said. “This was a popular request from many of the die-hard and long-term supporters that have attended the festival over the years.”

Also, organizers say this change came as they secured an additional supply of wings, allowing them to provide the same amount to festival-goers as years past.

“While planning the festival for 2021, safety protocols which are now expired for outdoor events, led festival organizers to incorporate timed sessions. Many Wingfest fans have urged us to go back to a general admission format, as in the past, while maintaining the safest environment as possible for our attendees to enjoy. This is what we have done,” Festival founder Drew Cerza said.

Tickets at the gate and pre-sale tickets are $20 per person. The Labor Day weekend event will take place Saturday, September 4, 12-9 p.m., and Sunday, September 5, 12-7 p.m.

For more information on Wing Festival, click here.