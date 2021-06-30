Wingfest to take place at Highmark Stadium with half capacity

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year, Wingfest will have a new home as people from all over the world celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Early Wednesday morning, it was announced that the National Buffalo Wing Festival will be taking place at Highmark Stadium.

“We are excited to take the Wingfest to the next level with the support of the Buffalo Bills organization and can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium. Our sincere thanks go to the Buffalo Bisons organization for helping to make the Wingfest a national sensation for the chicken wing industry.” Drew Cerza, festival founder

Tickets for the event, which runs on September 4 and 5, go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased for $20 each at this site. They include free parking and a $5 coupon toward the purchase of a commemorative shirt or hat.

Capacity for the festival will be limited to 50 percent, so a total of 25,000 tickets will be sold for the whole weekend. To manage the capacity, tickets will be sold for five different timed sessions.

“Wingfest is a local staple and a national celebration. Hosting it at Highmark Stadium furthers our commitment to use the stadium for an increasing number of community events. We’re proud to welcome the festival to the home of the Buffalo Bills.” Ron Raccuia, Pegula Sports & Entertainment executive vice president

