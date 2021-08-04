Wings Flights of Hope gears up for barbeque fundraiser Saturday

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wings Flights of Hope will fire up the grill for their annual barbeque fundraiser Saturday.

Wings Flights of Hope is a Western New York non-profit that provides those in need with free medical and humanitarian air transportation. Their volunteer pilots play an important role in being on-call 24/7 when organ transplant patients have a limited window to receive treatment.

The bbq fundraiser will help Wings continue to provide its services. The event is Saturday, August 7. and will run from 4 p.m to 11 p.m. rain or shine. It’s all happening at 3964 California Road in Orchard Park.

Event organizers say there will be live music from Grand Illusion and Back to the Bars and Yank the Cover Allykat. Attendees can expect silent auctions, raffles and more. BW’s Barbecue will provide the chicken dinner.

Tickets are $40 presale and $45 at the door. Those 10-years-old and younger get in for free. All proceeds will go to Wings in their mission to provide patients with free medical flights.

For pre-sale tickets, call (716) 667-0816 and dial extension 102.

For more information about Wings Flights of Hope, click here.