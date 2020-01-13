Winterfest 2020 coming to Orchard Park

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winterfest is coming back to Chestnut Ridge Park in Orchard Park.

This year’s event will be held on Sunday, January 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As long as weather permits, the free event will include sledding, skiing, snowboarding and a snow sculpting contest among other seasonal activities.

“We are hoping that Mother Nature will cooperate and provide an appropriate winter setting with some snow for Winterfest, but even if she does not there will still be plenty of fun to be had at Chestnut Ridge Park,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Live music, magic shows, arts and crafts and a great atmosphere inside the Casino will all add to the fun, and we encourage families to come out and make some great memories.”

More information on this year’s event can be found here.