ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Well here’s one way to celebrate Independence Day.

A local couple got to exchange their “I do’s” in Highmark Stadium. Alison, an emergency department nurse and John, a U.S. Army member of three decades, walked down the aisle of sections 230 and 231 Sunday afternoon.

The bride, who wrote to News 4 ahead of their big day, said “Go Bills.”

And to that we also say, Go Bills and congratulations.