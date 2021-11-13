WNY Floor hockey tournament gives back to veterans and those in need

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Draft League held its fifth annual Veterans Day Floor Hockey Tournament Saturday.

15 teams competed in front of a crowd of 1,200 people and during the hockey tournament, there was a silent auction. As well as hundreds of raffle items to be won.

The proceeds go right back into our community.

“The veterans’ tournament is put on every year to help out veterans families and the needy in the area during the holiday season, Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays,” said Paul Sanchez Jr., principal officer, Buffalo Draft League.

Their goal is to raise $15,000 all to stay in the Western New York area.