WNY teen shares the runway with big-name models for major fashion companies

Just one year after graduating high school, a WNY teen is modeling alongside some of the biggest names in the industry, for some major fashion companies.

For at least five hours a day, when Austin Stoll is home from photo shoots and runway shows, you can find him in his grandparent’s basement, in Orchard Park. The 19-year-old, who goes by ‘Audi,’ spends about 30 hours a week working on his own clothing line.

That line is what got him into the modeling spotlight.

Audi started making the clothing when he was just 15 years old. The Erie 1 BOCES fashion program helped him learn the basics of sewing and fashion history. He then started styling his own photo shoots. A friend took photos of Audi in his clothing, and that’s when someone from New York City saw his photos on social media and reached out.

“It was just kind of a miracle,” he said. “I knew I had potential in the modeling and fashion industry, but I didn’t know how quick it would suddenly go off.”

Audi signed with an agent, and immediately after graduation, his portfolio expanded fast. He’s now flying across the world, modeling in some big-name shows and shoots, alongside some well-known models.

“Calvin Klein, Prada, Valentino, Converse, Adidas.”

And more.

“Oh and Coach,” he said.

And Audi has an interesting look.

“Sometimes I get booked for jobs because I have missing teeth, because it’s so unique.”

When he was seven, he lost two of his front teeth in a sledding accident. He wore fake teeth for awhile, but he said he feels more like himself without them.

“It kind of shaped my personality and my confidence.”

Audi said proper execution, patience and hard work have all helped him get to where he is today.

“I have very high expectations and ambitions for myself, every since I was young,” he said. “I just didn’t know it was happen this way and at this time.”

So, be on the lookout for the toothless grin. This East Aurora teen is laser-focused on doing big things.

He’s headed to Spain next for a photo shoot there.

Audi’s clothing line is called Bizar. He recently had a show in Buffalo with 32 looks, and casted all the models for it. He hopes to have his clothing produced on a bigger scale, in the future, for small department stores in NYC.