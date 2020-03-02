Organizers collecting gently used dresses for 11th annual Prom Dress Drive

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s that time of year again! Teens are looking ahead to prom season and if you have an old dress lying around that you think can be used again, listen up.
The Urban Valet Cleaners and the Parent-Child Connection are teaming up for the 11th annual Prom Dress Drive.
Organizers are asking people to drop off gently used dresses to several locations in the Southtown including:
- Blasdell Village Hall
- Boston Free Library
- Dudley Branch Library
- East Aurora Library
- Eden Boys & Girls Club
- Hamburg Village Hall
- Hamburg Library
- Lackawanna Library
- Lake Shore Library
- Orchard Park Library
- Urban Valet Cleaners
- 620 Elmwood Ave. Buffalo
- 106 Evans St. Hamburg
- 4081 N. Buffalo Rd. Orchard Park
High school girls can shop for the dresses on April 3rd from 3-7 p.m. and 4th from 12-3 p.m. at the Hamburg Town Hall Plaza on South Park Avenue.