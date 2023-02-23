BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County crews are working on the roads around the clock. On Thursday morning, Karen Hoak, Erie County’s Deputy Commissioner for Highways joined us to discuss this.

Besides the roads being wet, icy and slushy, the power outages are causing trouble for commuters, too.

The majority of the power outages we’ve seen this morning are in Erie County, where tens of thousands have been reported. The outages are impacting traffic signals, such as those in Cheektowaga, West Seneca and Hamburg.

Hoak tells us the county has 43 plow trucks out treating and clearing roads. Listen to our Wake Up! interview with her in the video above.

