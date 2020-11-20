Owner of Olympic Restaurants shares how he’s handling new regulations

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Like many others, both Olympic Restaurants are located in the Orange Zone. With snow likely around the corner, both spots are moving exclusively to takeout.

Nick Bechakas owns the Olympic Restaurant in the Town of Tonawanda. It’s become a staple in WNY over the past 44 years.

“We actually started our Tonawanda business a month before the blizzard of 77,” he said.

The other location has been serving Cheektowaga for the past two decades. He says both have weathered hard times before but nothing like this.

“And with all the other snowstorms we had snow storms we survived, he said, “But this is unprecedented.”

Both restaurants were forced to shutdown during the first wave and go take out only.

“I was telling everybody this was our Great Depression, said Bechakas.

Naturally he’s uneasy about going to a take out only model again.

“I have customers that come everyday and if it wasn’t for them we probably would’ve been closed already and we wouldn’t even give this second wave a try,” he said.

Bechakas says like many other businesses owners , he’s frustrated by the restrictions.

“I think we’ve been doing a great job with the protocols and in saying that, I just don’t understand why some businesses are open and some aren’t. That just doesn’t make sense to me.”

He’s hoping the community can support him and other family businesses, through what he hopes is the final wave.

“We look long-term. We’re not thinking short. We want to be here taking care of the community,” he said.

