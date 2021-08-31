Parents, teachers, students protest State-mandated school mask requirements

LAKESHORE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Masks will be required for students and staff in all New York State schools, regardless of their vaccination status at the start of the 2021 academic year. This caused some to protest outside Evans Town outraged and protesting the change.

Parents who spoke with News 4 say their frustrations are with New York State, not the districts.

While many of the signs suggest the mandate is an infringement of their child’s rights, some parents say safety is their biggest concern.

Schools plan to implement a five minute mask break every hour, but otherwise they will be required in class and on the bus.

But others disagree. A poll conducted a week ago by the associated press says about six in 10 Americans favor a mask requirement for kindergarten through 12th grade teachers and students.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw says they need to take it a step further and sue New York state.

“Parents have three options. Litigate and sue and win, because we’ve beaten Governor Cuomo that way. Send your child to school without a mask, or homeschool,” Mychajliw said.

