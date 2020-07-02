Parole officer sentenced to six years probation for forcibly touching woman in hotel room

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A West Falls man, employed as a parole officer, has been sentenced to six years of probation by an Erie County Court Judge.

District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says 54-year-old Andrew Amato admitted he intentionally and forcibly touched a woman sexually inside a hotel room in the Town of Cheektowaga back in November of 2014.

Amato pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of forcible touching in January.

The judge issued a six-year no-contact order of protection on behalf of the victim, according to Flynn’s office.

