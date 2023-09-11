NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Shortly before 12:30 a.m., the westbound side of the New York State Thruway beyond Newstead (Exit 48A/Route 77) was shut down due to a vehicle fire.

The full closure has lasted for roughly seven hours, creating backups and delays for Monday morning commuters. Around 7:30, one of the lanes opened back up, with the other following not long after.

News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.