NORTH COLLINS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Part of Route 75 in North Collins is scheduled to temporarily close next week.

This is being done to allow for highway maintenance, the NYS Department of Transportation says.

Starting October 14 at approximately 9 a.m., Route 75 will be closed from Genesee Rd. to Marshfield Rd.

Detours will be posted, directing drivers to NY Route 39, U.S. Route 62 and NY Route 249.

The closure is expected to last for a week.