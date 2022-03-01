TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting next Monday, March 7, there will be nightly lane closures on I-290 in Tonawanda and Amherst.

These closures will stretch from Colvin Boulevard to I-90 and vary nightly from the eastbound to westbound sides.

Each night, the closures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. These closures are happening so that crews can install new guiderails.