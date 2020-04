BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In Erie County, those in their 50s are the largest group of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a new set of data that breaks down the ages of the 1,345 county residents who tested positive, 245 of them were between 50 and 59.

60 to 69 was the second largest group, with 223 people. 30 to 39 followed, with 219.

Overall, more women have tested positive than men in Erie County, 699 to 646.

349 people have recovered, while 46 have died.