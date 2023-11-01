ANGOLA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Staffing challenges have led People Inc. to the decision to close two of their group homes.

The two that will close house 12 people altogether in Angola and the Town of Boston. The residents will be offered opportunities elsewhere after being notified of the possible closures in September, People Inc. says.

These two are some of the more than 140 group homes run by People Inc., a company that helps people with disabilities participate in society. The staffing challenges that led to these closing decisions had to do with hiring and maintaining employees.