WALES, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was found dead in a home that caught fire late Saturday night in the Town of Wales.

Both fire crews and Erie County Sheriff’s deputies were at the scene on Strykersville Road around 11:20 p.m.

The person who was found dead is believed to be the homeowner, but officials are working to confirm the victim’s identity. News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.