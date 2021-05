GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Resurgence Brewing, Flying Bison and 42 North are all getting in on the action by setting up across the Erie County park system throughout the summer and fall.

It’s called Pints in the Park. The program is set to kick off June 5 at Sprague Brook Park. Also included on the list are Como Lake Park, Ellicott Creek Park and Chestnut Ridge Park, among others.

The exact times and locations will be announced closer to the dates of the series.