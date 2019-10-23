Pit bull to return home temporarily after biting postal worker

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A southtowns court is delaying the fight over a dog’s life. Jacqueline Wilk owns the pit bull Chunk.

She says authorities wanted to euthanize the dog after he bit a postal worker. The judge pushed back that decision tonight.

Chunk will have to undergo a new evaluation first.

Jacquelin and her lawyer say the dog is innocent and the postal worker shares some of the blame.

Chunk will be home for a few days before he’s taken to a kennel. That is where he will have his new examination.

A new court date has not been set.