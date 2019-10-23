Live Now
News 4 at 11

Pit bull to return home temporarily after biting postal worker

Erie County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)–A southtowns court is delaying the fight over a dog’s life. Jacqueline Wilk owns the pit bull Chunk.

She says authorities wanted to euthanize the dog after he bit a postal worker. The judge pushed back that decision tonight.

Chunk will have to undergo a new evaluation first.

Jacquelin and her lawyer say the dog is innocent and the postal worker shares some of the blame.

Chunk will be home for a few days before he’s taken to a kennel. That is where he will have his new examination.

A new court date has not been set.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss