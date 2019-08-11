Live Now
PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe is making a cool treat for a great cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Paula and Joe Mancini were in our studio Saturday morning to make a cool treat for a great cause. The owners of PJ Cools Ice Cream Shoppe told us all about their ice cream fundraiser for the cats of Ten Live Club Cat Adoption Group.

On August 11, from 4pm to 8pm, PJ Cools will be serving a “Kitty Litter Sundae” and part of the proceeds from each sundae sold will be donated to Ten Lives Club. Cats will also be up for adoption.

For more information on Ten Lives Club events, how to volunteer, adopt a cat, or to donate, visit their website at www.tenlivesclub.com or their Facebook page www.facebook.com/tenlivesclub.

