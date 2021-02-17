Police: Numerous drugs found after vehicle chase in Town of Evans

TOWN OF EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two Town of Evans residents are facing drug charges after a car crash early Sunday morning.

Police in the town say Laura Park, 32, was driving on Route 5 near Herr Rd. when a patrol vehicle stopped her. They say she then switched seats with her passenger, Michael Penvose, 41, who took off, initiating a chase.

Police followed them to Route 20, as they headed east toward Hamburg. At some point, the vehicle spun out on a snow-covered roadway and crashed into a mailbox before coming to a rest in a ditch.

Police say Penvose and Park then fled the scene on foot and were taken into custody shortly after.

On their persons, and in the vehicle, police say they found numerous illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

Park was charged with obstructing governmental administration, traffic violations and multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pervose was charged with unlawfully fleeing a police officer, traffic violations and multiple counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a narcotic drug with intent to sell. He also had a warrant issued for violating his parole.