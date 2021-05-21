Poloncarz and Mychajliw feud over annual financial report

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says he’s disappointed after the county comptroller delayed filing an annual financial report. Poloncarz says the form was due by May 1.

He says comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is eager to attack others and seek publicity, instead of focusing on his duties. The comptroller’s office says that Poloncarz is trying to score political points.

It says the report was filed around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The deputy comptroller tells News 4 that Mychajliw’s office has been working with the state comptroller since March to make sure this report was filed correctly.