ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Western New York is now hitting five of the governor’s seven benchmarks to reopen.

The region still needs to see fewer hospital cases and deaths to enter Phase One of reopening.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says making this happen will depend on slowing the spread.

Poloncarz believes Western New York will qualify to enter Phase One by June 1.

He says it’s possible it can still happen this month.